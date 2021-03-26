Cream Finance Achieves Market Cap of $72.38 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $72.38 million and $2.17 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for $117.44 or 0.00214164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00246668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.00868706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

