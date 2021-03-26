Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Installed Building Products worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

