Credit Suisse AG Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $5,897,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 85,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

WRI stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.