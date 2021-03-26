Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,656 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of ANGI Homeservices worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,391.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

