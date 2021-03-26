Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00011450 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $7.71 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,419.03 or 0.99726063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00075396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

