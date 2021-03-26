Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Credits has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $32.07 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

