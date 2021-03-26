Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 162.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRLBF. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

CRLBF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,493. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

