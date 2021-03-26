Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $30.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE CEQP traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 43,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

