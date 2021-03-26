Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to “Overweight”

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $25.36 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.