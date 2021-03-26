Critical Analysis: Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Cellect Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cellect Biotechnology and Acutus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Acutus Medical $2.84 million 133.55 -$97.04 million N/A N/A

Cellect Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cellect Biotechnology and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20

Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 83.70%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Cellect Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Cellect Biotechnology and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology N/A -96.85% -74.86% Acutus Medical -1,410.17% N/A -74.36%

Summary

Acutus Medical beats Cellect Biotechnology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische UniversitÃ¤t Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding. The company also provides diagnostic and monitoring devices, such as AcQMap 3D Imaging and Mapping Catheter that is used for mapping during the electrophysiology procedures; conventional diagnostic catheters, including multi-polar, steerable, and loop catheters that are used during the mapping and ablation procedures; and reprocessed diagnostic catheters, such as diagnostic, multipole, fixed, steerable, and advanced mapping and imaging catheters. In addition, the company provides access devices, which include AcQRef Introducer that provides stable electrical reference and vascular access; AcQGuide MAX Steerable Introducer, which provides a stable platform for catheter passage and precision placement; and Transseptal Access Products. Further, it offers therapeutic devices, such as AcQBlate FORCE Ablation Catheters, AlCath Ablation Catheters, MedFact Robotic Navigation Enabled Ablation Catheters, Qubic Force, Qubic RF Generator and Pulse Stimulator, and Qiona Pump. The company also provides various software mapping modes comprises single position, supermap, contact mapping, and stereotaxis integration. Acutus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

