Critical Comparison: Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.32 billion 2.50 $82.05 million $2.96 26.40 Braskem $12.72 billion 0.41 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -7.70

Sensient Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem. Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensient Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensient Technologies and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Braskem 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.41%. Braskem has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 5.12% 13.65% 6.97% Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59%

Risk & Volatility

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Braskem on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

