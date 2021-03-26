CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $235,545.35 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $235,545.35 and approximately $161.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 520,765.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,177,726 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

