Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.75.

Get Cromwell Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,500.00 ($59,642.86).

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.