CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ETR CE2 opened at €11.12 ($13.08) on Friday. CropEnergies has a twelve month low of €6.21 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €16.26 ($19.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31.
CropEnergies Company Profile
