CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR CE2 opened at €11.12 ($13.08) on Friday. CropEnergies has a twelve month low of €6.21 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €16.26 ($19.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31.

CropEnergies Company Profile

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

