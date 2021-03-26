CryptoFranc Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $45,924.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.53 or 0.00648399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023843 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

