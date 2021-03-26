CryptoPing (PING) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,570.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $4,570.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.00854759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026063 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

