CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.76

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.76 and last traded at $97.76, with a volume of 303225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Get CSX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.