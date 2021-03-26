Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE CFR opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

