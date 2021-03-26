Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $272.49 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $726.67 million and $272.49 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00005124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00636325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023340 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,461,279,136 coins and its circulating supply is 257,057,555 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

