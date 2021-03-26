Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Tops $659.10 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $659.10 million and approximately $391.66 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.53 or 0.00648399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023843 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,460,649,414 coins and its circulating supply is 256,815,450 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

