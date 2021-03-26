CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 87.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $55,200.75 and $9.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00333696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

