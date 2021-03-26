CUTcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,532.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $29.71 million and $2,532.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00258783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016083 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009688 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 136,602,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,602,588 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.