CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Cap of $8.43 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and $10,889.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.00467470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00059545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00190251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00052700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00793768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00076942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

