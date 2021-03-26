D.R. Horton (DHI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/16/2021 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

