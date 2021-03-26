D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.50

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.50 and last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 40402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

