DAEX Price Tops $0.0101 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $14,708.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.34 or 0.00647654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023516 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

