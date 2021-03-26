Dai Market Capitalization Hits $2.97 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $239.56 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022820 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050325 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00651028 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064720 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023477 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030848 BTC.
About Dai
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
