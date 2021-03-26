Daniel Chow Sells 877 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $31,475.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,018.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Daniel Chow sold 780 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $31,340.40.

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Chow sold 888 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $41,229.84.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $29,886.03.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 110,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,494. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

