DAO Maker Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $122.95 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00013627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00059761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00225634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00831207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00076218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026435 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.