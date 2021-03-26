DAOBet (BET) Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $22.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,923.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.61 or 0.00920578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.10 or 0.00366146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001293 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

