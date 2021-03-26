DAOstack (GEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.37 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $201,325.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.62 or 0.99844340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00034069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001412 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003787 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

