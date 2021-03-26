Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Truist

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.85.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.94. 175,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,460. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

