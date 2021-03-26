Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.85.

DRI stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.94. 175,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,946 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

