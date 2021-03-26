Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Trimmed by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after buying an additional 570,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

