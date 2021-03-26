Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

