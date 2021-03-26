Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.12

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 24299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSKE. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. Analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 133,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

