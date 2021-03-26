Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $9,659.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00642467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,990,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

