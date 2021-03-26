Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $617,025.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $755,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $785,400.00.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. 321,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,681.77 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $136,373,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

