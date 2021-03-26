Datamine Market Cap Reaches $423,158.41 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $423,158.41 and $45,713.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074383 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,269,202 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

