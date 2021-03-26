Datarius Credit Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $125.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $120,404.90 and approximately $125.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.88 or 0.00640201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

