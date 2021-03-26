Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 524,528 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,528 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

WSC stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

