DBS Vickers Begins Coverage on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Analysts at DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,946. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.