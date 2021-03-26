DEAPcoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.57 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $998,962.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

