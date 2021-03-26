DecentBet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,387.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. DecentBet has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $4,387.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 235% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00651028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023477 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

