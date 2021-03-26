Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $224,374.10 and $2,924.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.35 or 0.00650198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023463 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

