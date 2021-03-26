DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $249,842.40

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 82% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 94.4% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $249,842.40 and $178.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00076457 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000053 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.