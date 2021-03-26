DePay Price Tops $4.13 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00007622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $17,201.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00060673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00208036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00809446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00077036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026860 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

