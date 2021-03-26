Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 17,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.46. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

