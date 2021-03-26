Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.44 ($52.29).

FRA DWNI traded down €1.47 ($1.73) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €38.94 ($45.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,521 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.22. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

