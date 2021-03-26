Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.57 ($52.43).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €38.94 ($45.81) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.22.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.